Ohio 'dangerous' chemical spill caused by open valve on train car leads to emergency evacuation

Authorities told residents in Cleves and Whitewater Township in Ohio to immediately evacuate because of a "dangerous" chemical leak.

An official with the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency told Fox News Digital the leak was not caused by a train derailment, but instead is a train car that has a valve open.

Coming out of the valve, the official said, is Styrene, which according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, is a colorless, flammable liquid that has a sweet odor and is highly volatile.

In a post on Facebook just before 2 p.m., the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency alerted area residents about the emergency.

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO…THE OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT?

"Per Whitewater Fire – DANGEROUS chemical leak near State Route 128. IMMEDIATELY GO INDOORS and stay inside until further notice. Close and seal off doors & windows, close fireplace dampers, and turn off the heat. Stay tuned to local media for more information."

Shortly after the initial alert, people in the area were told to immediately evacuate and leave the area of US-50 and State Route 128, "in any direction."

Now everyone within a half mile radius of the train yard near US 50, State Route 128 and Valley Junction Road have been told to leave the area right away.

NTSB CALLS OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT ‘100% PREVENTABLE,’ SAYD OPERATORS WERE WARNED OF OVERHEATED AXLE

A shelter has been opened for the public at the Whitewater Township Community Center, authorities said.

A local ABC station in Cincinnati used a drone to capture video of firefighters dousing a train car with water, along with multiple crews in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not have an estimated timeframe for when the spill will be cleaned up enough for people to return to their homes.

No other information was immediately available.