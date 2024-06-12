Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Ohio boy swept away by waves while playing at the beach: police

A days-long search for the 10-year-old concluded on Tuesday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Ohio suspect accused of fatally stabbing toddler outside Giant Eagle smiles, smirks in court Video

Ohio suspect accused of fatally stabbing toddler outside Giant Eagle smiles, smirks in court

Ohio suspect Bionca Ellis appeared in court Monday, June 10, 2024, as Jared Wood, the father of victim Julian Wood, asked a judge to "keep this monster behind bars." (Credit: WOIO)

After a multi-day large-scale search of Lake Erie failed to reveal any clues after a 10-year-old boy from Ohio was swept away from a lakeside beach, the Conneaut Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that Hunter Ebie's body was recovered and taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

"It is with great sadness to report 10-year-old Hunter has been recovered," the department said in an update Tuesday. "Please keep Hunter’s family in your thoughts and prayers."

OHIO DIVER FOUND DEAD IN LAKE ERIE

Conneaut Police Department cruiser

After a days-long search, officials say the body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Erie has been recovered. (Conneaut Police Department)

Police said that Ebie was carried away by a strong rip current while visiting Conneaut Township Park with his mother and a friend on Friday afternoon.

A GoFundMe, organized by a family friend, said that the boy was wept away in front of his family.

"Hunter was ankle deep in the water and just like that, he was swept away," the GoFundMe said. "This happened in front of his family. His mother, Diana, fought those waves until she almost gave up her life as well trying to find Hunter."

Cleveland skyline from Edgewater Park

Lake Erie with the Cleveland skyline in the background.  (Angelo Merendino/Corbis via Getty Images)

The family statement, obtained by FOX 8, reads, in part, "words cannot express. He was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin and just an overall caring and loving kid."

JET MISSING SINCE 1971 FOUND SUBMERGED IN VERMONT'S LAKE CHAMPLAIN, EXPERTS SAY

"We propose to you that more life preservers [are needed], awareness of rip tides, knowledge of rip tides for those unfamiliar with how strong these waters can be," the family's statement said. "We do not want any more victims to die in these tragic waters. Hunter will be forever loved and missed."

Ahead of the boy's death, the National Weather Service issued a warning Friday morning about rip currents, advising swimmers to stay out of the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you do get caught in a rip current, the NWS suggests:

  • Do not fight the current
  • Swim out of the current, then to shore
  • If you can’t escape, float or tread water
  • If you need help, call or wave for assistance

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Conneaut Police Department for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.