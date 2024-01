Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ohio has banned "gender-affirming care" for minors and restricted transgender women and girls from participating in sports teams.

The state's Republican-dominated Senate voted to override Republican Governor Mike DeWine's veto of the bill.

OHIO HOUSE OVERRIDES GOV DEWINE'S VETO TO BAN TRANSGENDER FEMALES FROM GIRLS SPORTS

The new law bans sex reassignment surgeries and hormone therapies, and restricts mental health care for transgender individuals under 18. The measure also bans transgender girls and women from girls and women’s sports teams at both the K-12 and collegiate level, according to the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law is expected to take effect in roughly 90 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This is a developing story – check back for more details.