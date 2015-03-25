Ohio AG: Decision on any new charges to come after high school football players' rape trial

Ohio's attorney general says he'll announce after the upcoming rape trial of two high school football players whether charges will be brought against others.

Mike DeWine says he isn't ruling additional charges in or out in the case, which centers on the rape of a 16-year-old girl in eastern Ohio. At least three other students witnessed the encounter and still others apparently knew about it.

Hacker-activist groups and women's advocacy organizations have questioned why people who knew about the rape weren't charged under an Ohio law requiring people to report crimes of which they're aware.

DeWine on Monday said his office's investigation is now looking at what happened after the alleged assault.

DeWine's office told lawyers for three witnesses last fall that their clients wouldn't be charged.