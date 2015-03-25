Officials: Inmate kills guard at federal prison in NE Pa., 1st such killing in nearly 5 years

A coroner says a guard killed at a federal prison in northeastern Pennsylvania suffered blunt head and neck trauma and multiple stab wounds and cuts.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland says Monday night's death of Eric Williams is a homicide. An autopsy was performed Tuesday.

Prison officials say the 34-year-old corrections officer was working in a housing unit when an inmate attacked him with a homemade weapon. Authorities have not identified the prisoner involved.

Williams is the first federal prison guard in nearly five years to be killed on the job.

The high-security Canaan penitentiary is about 20 miles northeast of Scranton.