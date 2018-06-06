Officers shoot man who falsely claimed he shot his wife

Authorities say Georgia police fatally shot a man who called 911 falsely claiming he had shot and killed his wife.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that Troup County sheriff's deputies and LaGrange police responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 56-year-old Robert Sims outside the home with a handgun in each hand. The GBI says officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapons. Sims shot both guns into the ground and put one to his head.

The GBI says Sims shot at officers who tried to negotiate with him. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding Sims. No officers were injured.

Authorities later determined Sims' wife died last year in a tractor trailer wreck in Tennessee. She was a passenger and Sims was driving.