Officer in Christmas Eve mall shooting in NC cleared

An off-duty police officer who shot and killed a teen firing a gun at a Charlotte mall on Christmas Eve will not be charged with a crime.

The Mecklenburg County district attorney's office said in a news release Thursday that Officer T.E. Ferguson saw the teen fire a shot into the Journeys store at Northlake Mall after being called to a fight.

Prosecutors say Ferguson shot 18-year-old Daquan Westbrook four times and he died shortly after.

Authorities say a man in the store was wounded and ran from the store. He later showed up at a hospital and refused to help police.

The shooting caused chaos in the mall with last-minute shoppers locking themselves in stores.

Ferguson has been an officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department since July 1996.