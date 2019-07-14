Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Barack Obama
Published

Obama statue is newest addition to South Dakota’s City of Presidents

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

After two years of work, a bronze statue of former President Barack Obama was unveiled in South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

The statue, sculpted by local artist James Van Nuys, is the latest addition to Rapid City’s City of Presidents, in which life-size replicas of each U.S. commander-in-chief dot the city’s historic downtown.

The statue shows Obama when he was first elected, waving and holding the hand of his youngest daughter, Sasha.

INGRAHAM: IS TEAM OBAMA BEHIND HARRIS' SURGE?

Former President Barack Obama. (Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another artist now plans to start sculpting a statue of President Trump.

The City of Presidents project started in 2000 and each statue’s placement is chosen to “eliminate any sense of favoritism or political gain.” The statues are all privately funded.