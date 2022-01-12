Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Oakland elderly woman shoved to the ground in shocking video

Police searching for suspect, victim in Chinatown attack

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a victim seen on surveillance video being shoved to the ground by an unknown attacker. 

The incident happened in broad daylight Monday in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood and investigators are also searching for the person behind the assault, according to KTVU

Police described the victim as a "female Asian, approximately 70 years old, 5’0" in height, with a slim build," who was "walking westbound in the 350 block of 9th Street (towards Franklin Street), when an individual shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground." 

The victim is seen being shoved to the ground in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood on Monday.

The victim is seen being shoved to the ground in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood on Monday. (Oakland Police Department)

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECRUIT IDENTIFIED AFTER BEING SHOT DEAD ALONG OAKLAND FREEWAY 

"The individual then walked northbound on Franklin Street," police added, noting that a "witness observed the victim had minor scrapes to her legs." 

Surveillance footage released by Oakland Police shows an unknown individual walking up behind the woman before shoving her and rounding a street corner. 

The subject was wearing a gray jacket and dark pants, the footage shows. 

The unidentified individual, shown left, later is seen shoving the woman to the ground in surveillance footage taken of the incident.  (Oakland Police Department)

The unidentified individual, shown left, later is seen shoving the woman to the ground in surveillance footage taken of the incident.  (Oakland Police Department)

Police also said the victim left the scene before officers responded.  

The area has a recent history of crimes being committed in broad daylight. 

In August last year, a Good Samaritan was shot and wounded while coming to the aid of robbery victims. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A few months earlier, Fox News reported that Bay Area residents started banding together to patrol the streets of Oakland’s Chinatown in response to a wave of unprovoked attacks and robberies on residents. 

The loosely formed citizen patrols began after several high-profile cases -- including an attack on a 91-year-old who was assaulted out on the street. The attacks had been inflicted primarily on the neighborhood’s Asian community.    

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.  

Your Money