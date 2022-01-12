Oakland elderly woman shoved to the ground in shocking video

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a victim seen on surveillance video being shoved to the ground by an unknown attacker.

The incident happened in broad daylight Monday in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood and investigators are also searching for the person behind the assault, according to KTVU.

Police described the victim as a "female Asian, approximately 70 years old, 5’0" in height, with a slim build," who was "walking westbound in the 350 block of 9th Street (towards Franklin Street), when an individual shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground."

"The individual then walked northbound on Franklin Street," police added, noting that a "witness observed the victim had minor scrapes to her legs."

Surveillance footage released by Oakland Police shows an unknown individual walking up behind the woman before shoving her and rounding a street corner.

The subject was wearing a gray jacket and dark pants, the footage shows.

Police also said the victim left the scene before officers responded.

The area has a recent history of crimes being committed in broad daylight.

In August last year, a Good Samaritan was shot and wounded while coming to the aid of robbery victims.

A few months earlier, Fox News reported that Bay Area residents started banding together to patrol the streets of Oakland’s Chinatown in response to a wave of unprovoked attacks and robberies on residents.

The loosely formed citizen patrols began after several high-profile cases -- including an attack on a 91-year-old who was assaulted out on the street. The attacks had been inflicted primarily on the neighborhood’s Asian community.

