NYPD says suspect taken into custody in killing of reputed Gambino crime boss

The NYPD on Saturday announced that a suspect had been taken into custody and is expected to be hit with murder charges in the slaying of Francesco Cali, the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Comello, 24, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a news conference on Saturday.

The suspect “is currently being held in jail in New Jersey pending court appearances, where we anticipate we will have him returned to Staten Island to face murder charges for the death of Francesco Cali, which occurred on this past Wednesday evening,” Shea said.

Shea noted the investigation was still in its early stages, and added that several questions remained, including a clear motive.

Cali, 53, was killed Wednesday night, shot outside his New York home. Authorities have been examining surveillance video that captured Cali as he exited his home, in the Todt Hill section of Staten Island, around 9:15 p.m. after a man backed his vehicle into Cali’s parked Cadillac SUV.

It’s unclear whether this was a setup or an accident, according to Shea. Cali was shot several times, he said.

The truck involved in the encounter has since been recovered, though the murder weapon has not, according to the police official.

The NYPD has “an arrest warrant in hand from the Richmond County DA’s office,” Shea said during the news conference, adding that the suspect’s arrest will happen upon coordination with prosecutors in New Jersey.

“I don’t anticipate that will be done today,” Shea said. “That’ll be done in the days to come and then we’ll work on extradition.”

When asked about the suspect’s arrest record, Shea said he "crossed paths in some limited circumstances with the NYPD," including getting a parking ticket on Staten Island the day Cali was killed.

