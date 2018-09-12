Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published
Last Update September 12

NYPD officers arrested in prostitution, gambling probe

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain, | Fox News
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: A New York Police Department (NYPD) car is viewed in Times Square on August 12, 2013 in New York City. The controversial policy employed by the NYPD in high crime neighborhoods known as stop and frisk has been given a severe rebuke by a federal judge on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin has appointed an independent monitor to oversee changes to the NYPD's stop and frisk tactic's after finding that it intentionally discriminates based on race. Both New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: A New York Police Department (NYPD) car is viewed in Times Square on August 12, 2013 in New York City. The controversial policy employed by the NYPD in high crime neighborhoods known as stop and frisk has been given a severe rebuke by a federal judge on Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Shira Scheindlin has appointed an independent monitor to oversee changes to the NYPD's stop and frisk tactic's after finding that it intentionally discriminates based on race. Both New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (2013 Getty Images)

Seven New York City police officers were arrested Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging gambling and prostitution inquiry, multiple media outlets reported.

According to the New York Post, the investigation centered on a retired vice detective who operated multiple brothels in Brooklyn and Queens with his prostitute wife.

WABC-TV reported that the arrested officers — three sergeants, two detectives and two officers — are suspected of providing protection for the ring.

The Post also reported that officers from the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau raided the locker of one of the arrested detectives, who was working out of the 72nd Precinct in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

"Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity," Police Commissioner James O'Neil said in a statement. "The people of this department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe."

Internal Affairs started its investigation in 2015 after receiving an anonymous tip from a department employee.

WABC, citing sources, reported that "a couple dozen civilians" were also arrested in connection with the investigation, while the Post put the number at more than 40.

Click for more from the New York Post.