Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD offers final salute to K-9 officer before cancer death

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The New York Police Department honored one of its own, Transit Canine Axle, with one final salute. (NYPD)

The New York Police Department honored one of its own, Transit Canine Axle, with one final salute. (NYPD)

The New York Police Department honored one of its own with one final salute.

Transit Canine Axle was honored with a walk alongside longtime partner Officer Nunez before the dog died last week.

The transit police K-9 officer died of cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detective Annette Shelton of the NYPD told Fox News that Axle died last Thursday.

"Thank you for your service to our city, we will take it from here," Chief Nilda Hofmann tweeted.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.