NYPD offers final salute to K-9 officer before cancer death

The New York Police Department honored one of its own with one final salute.

Transit Canine Axle was honored with a walk alongside longtime partner Officer Nunez before the dog died last week.

The transit police K-9 officer died of cancer.

Detective Annette Shelton of the NYPD told Fox News that Axle died last Thursday.

"Thank you for your service to our city, we will take it from here," Chief Nilda Hofmann tweeted.