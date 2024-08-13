NYPD chief blasts NYC's sanctuary status after illegal migrant charged in knifepoint rape of woman

New York City police officials criticized the Big Apple's sanctuary city status after an illegal migrant allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint Sunday.

John Chell, the NYPD's chief of patrol, weighed in on migrant crime after Daniel Davon-Bonilla, 24, of Nicaragua, allegedly grabbed a 46-year-old woman and raped her at knifepoint alongside an accomplice.

Chell argued that migrants like Davon-Bonilla come to the U.S. not in search of a better life, but to prey on city dwellers.

"People from across the globe come to NYC in pursuit of a better life — the American Dream," Chell posted on X. "However, a small portion have other intentions, including committing crimes and preying on the people of New York City. Daniel Davon-Bonilla is one such predator."

Davon-Bonilla was released from jail less than two months ago after sexually assaulting a different woman, Chell said.

He was allowed to return to wander the streets of New York following his release.

"When will our sanctuary city laws be amended to allow us to notify federal authorities regarding the deportation of noncitizens convicted of violent crimes?" Chell asked. "Failing to act enables individuals like Daniel Davon-Bonilla to continue victimizing women in our city."

"He was arrested in April 2023 for sexually assaulting a woman in Brooklyn," Chell said. "The criminal justice system did its job — he was convicted, sentenced, and released in June 2024. But after being released, he returned to the streets and violently assaulted another woman in Coney Island this past Sunday."

"Let's do everything we can to keep our city safe." — John Chell, NYPD Chief of Patrol

The NYPD chief of patrol's pointed comments put the state's sanctuary status on blast.

New York's sanctuary city laws prohibit city agencies from partnering with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on matters of federal immigration law.

ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.