New York City protesters punch police, spit in officer's face, officials say; 57 charged with related crimes

At least 57 people were charged with crimes during demonstrations in New York City late Wednesday into Thursday – including two people who punched officers, and a woman who spat in a cop’s face, officials and sources told Fox News.

Protesters in New York City, as well as other parts of the country, have taken to the streets as the 2020 presidential election remains undecided. Of the 57 people accused of committing crimes in the Big Apple, 25 people were arrested, while 32 were issued summonses, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said in an email to Fox News.

The 25 people arrested included three people who allegedly punched or spat at police, and a fourth person who smashed the windows of a commercial building, police said. All four were taken into custody in Manhattan.

Devina Singh spat “directly into” a sergeant’s face after he ordered her to move back while she screamed at him, “F--- you, fascist,” a police source confirmed to Fox News. Singh, a 24-year-old Schwenksville, Pa., woman, was charged with obstruction of government administration, harassment and a violation of local law, police said.

A Brooklyn man, 23-year-old William Beaudoin, allegedly punched a high-ranking member of the NYPD, possibly a captain, in the back of the head and was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction of government administration and harassment, police and sources said.

In an alleged attempt to stop police from arresting Beaudoin, 23-year-old Rachel Menard, who lives at the same address as the man, punched a chief twice in the face with a closed fist, the source said. She was charged with assault and obstructing government administration, according to police.

None of the assaulted police officers required hospitalization as a result of the injuries.

Meanwhile, Thomas J. Beemer, 35, was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property at a commercial building.

A tweet posted late Wednesday by the NYPD shows some of the items confiscated that night during protests, including fireworks, knives and what appears to be a Taser.

The NYPD also announced Wednesday the creation of a Looting Task Force.