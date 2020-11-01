NYPD arrests 10 after cops and anti-Trump protesters clash in Manhattan

New York City police made 10 arrests Sunday following a violent clash with anti-Trump protesters in Manhattan.

The incident took place in the afternoon in the Chelsea neighborhood and video posted on the New York Post website shows dozens of cops in riot gear shoving protesters as they blocked their path.

“Stop! Stop pushing me!” one protester could be heard shouting as police barricaded the street, the Post reported.

Tweets reported that protesters were angry that a reporter had been arrested.

An NYPD spokeswoman told Fox News no one with NYPD press credentials had been arrested.

It wasn't clear what charges those arrested were facing.

The Post said in another video protesters could be heard hurling expletives at cops.

“Go fight real crime, you f------ pathetic p------,” one prostester is heard screaming, according to the paper.

About 300 anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered at Madison Square Park to confront pro-Trump caravans crisscrossing the New York region ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, according to the paper and other reports.

The anti-Trump group marched to the West Side Highway, before dispersing after concluding the Trump caravans were likely avoiding Manhattan.

A Trump caravan in New Jersey shut down the Garden State Parkway, the Holmdel Patch news site reoprted.

Video shows people waving Trump flags as one person is heard saying: "We shut it down, baby. We shut it down," Patch reported.