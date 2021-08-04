Expand / Collapse search
NYC woman, 70, raped at gunpoint in stairwell; suspect sought

Attack happened in her own apartment building, police say

By Craig McCarthy | New York Post
A 70-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint inside her Bronx apartment building, police said Tuesday.

The shocking sexual assault unfolded around 2 a.m. July 27 when the woman entered the stairwell of her building in Belmont and was approached by an unknown man from behind, cops said.

The man, wearing a black mask and another red plastic face covering, pulled out a firearm and raped the woman, cops said.

The man then fled.

The woman did not report the attack until Monday and was treated for injures at BronxCare Health System Hospital, cops said.

Police released surveillance footage Tuesday of her suspected attacker.

