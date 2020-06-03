NYC man with Wolverine-type claws apparently threatened George Floyd protesters, police say

An older white man, apparently furious at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Whitestone, Queens, threatened them with knives and then plowed his SUV onto the sidewalk where they were demonstrating, sending the activists running for their lives, according to police and video.

Two videos of the incident, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near Clintonville Street and the Cross Island Expressway service road, show the man jumping out of his car and brandishing a Wolverine-type claw — two large knives affixed to his hands — and yelling at demonstrators.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY

The activists were at the location affixing signs on the highway overpass and demonstrating against police brutality after an admitted racist, Anthony Abicca, was captured on video ripping down a single BLM sign earlier this week and hurling racial slurs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a second video, the man is seen getting back into his SUV, making a U-turn, and driving onto the sidewalk, where he sped toward about a half-dozen activists who were gathered, sending them sprinting away.

The man then drove off the sidewalk and left the scene.

Click for more from the New York Post.