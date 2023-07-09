Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC scooter shooting suspect charged with murder, accused of randomly firing at pedestrians

Suspect Thomas Abreau is accused of killing an 86-year-old man and injuring three others

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
New York gunman shoots three victims in random attack Video

New York gunman shoots three victims in random attack

A gunman in New York City randomly shot three people in broad daylight on Saturday, police say. (Credit: Peter Gerber for Fox News)

The suspect who is accused of shooting four victims in the Brooklyn and Queens boroughs of New York City on Saturday morning has been identified and charged.

Thomas Abreau, 25, is facing several charges related to murder, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted murder. Police believe he drove an illegal scooter while firing randomly at people walking in the street.

The suspect was seen walking out of the 107th precinct in Queens on Sunday. Abreau flashed an odd smile as he was taken into a vehicle while in handcuffs and a jumpsuit.

Chaos began when a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn at around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday morning. Around 20 minutes later, an 86-year-old man was fatally shot in the back near 108th Street on Jamaica Avenue.

NJ CARGO SHIP BLAZE THAT KILLED 2 FIREMEN EXPECTED TO BURN FOR SEVERAL MORE DAYS

Thomas Abreau perp walk

Thomas Abreau is facing several charges related to murder, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted murder in regards to a shooting on Saturday. (FOX 5 New York)

The 86-year-old victim was identified as Hamoo Saeidi of Queens, according to FOX 5 New York. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital but died from his injuries.

Shortly after, a 44-year-old man was shot in the cheek near 126th Street, and a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on 134th Street. All of the victims were transported to local hospitals, and three are recovering from their wounds. 

NO CHARGES IN BUFFALO BLAZE THAT KILLED FIREFIGHTER: 'STUPID BUT NOT CRIMINAL'

Thomas Abreau smiling

New York City shooting suspect Thomas Abreau flashed an odd smile as he was taken into a vehicle while in handcuffs. (FOX 5 New York)

Police also say that Abreau opened fire at another location, but no one was injured. Abreau was apprehended at around 1:10 p.m. after police distributed images of him to every patroller on the street in hopes of finding him. 

New York Police Department officials have not released any information regarding a motive, and the attack appears to be random.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • NYPD officers standing near scooter
    Image 1 of 4

    New York police officers authorities said that the shooter used an illegal scooter without a license plate. (Peter Gerber)

  • Queens shooting scene
    Image 2 of 4

    Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said that shooting appeared to be random. (Peter Gerber)

  • Shattered business window in Queens
    Image 3 of 4

    According to authorities, the suspect was arrested near 94th Avenue at around 1:10 p.m. (Peter Gerber)

  • NYPD officers at shooting scene
    Image 4 of 4

    A scooter-riding gunman reportedly shot four victims in the Queens borough of New York City. (Peter Gerber)

"We don't know the motive… If you look at the demographics and pedigree of the victims, they're all different," Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said at a press conference on Saturday. "At this time, video shows that he's not targeting anybody. He's not following anybody as he's driving on his scooter, he's randomly shooting people."