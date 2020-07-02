Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYC police union warns about graffiti calling for 'more dead cops'

The purported graffiti comes as the NYPD has had its budget cut

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York City police union is sharing images purportedly showing disturbing anti-cop graffiti scrawled on a barrier and electrical box near the Brooklyn Bridge.

The photos shared by Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York – which represents 50,000 active and retired officers – contain the messages “more dead cops” and “the only good cops are dead cops”

“They have made themselves clear: when they say ‘Defund the Police,’ they *really* mean ‘Defund the Police’,” the union tweeted. “So when they say ‘More Dead Cops,’ what do you think they *really* mean?”

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN TWEET 

The tweet comes as New York City lawmakers voted this week to strip $1 billion in funding from its police department.

That move was slammed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I don’t know what it means,” Cuomo said during a press briefing Wednesday. “What does that mean? Does this mean I am less safe? Where did you take the billion dollars from? Does it mean I am more safe? Does it have any effect on police abuse? I don’t know what it means.”

