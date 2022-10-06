Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC police car hits 'multiple' people in the Bronx, extent of injuries unknown: officials

New York City police say the conditions of the pedestrians struck by the police SUV are unknown

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York City Police Department car hit a group of people in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. when an NYPD car hit a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Hole Avenue, according to a police department spokesperson, who said that the police car mounted a curb and struck multiple people.

  • NYPD car
    Image 1 of 6

    Wreckage after an NYPD SUV hit multiple pedestrians on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx. (Peter Gerber for Fox News News Digital)

  • NYPD vehicle
    Image 2 of 6

    A New York Police Department SUV hit multiple pedestrians in the Bronx on Thursday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News News Digital)

  • Police SUV
    Image 3 of 6

    An NYPD SUV hit multiple people in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon. (Peter Gerber for Fox News News Digital)

  • NYPD vehicle crash
    Image 4 of 6

    A police SUV hit multiple pedestrians in New York City on Thursday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News News Digital)

  • NYPD vehicle wreckage
    Image 5 of 6

    A New York Police Department SUV hit multiple pedestrians on Thursday. (Peter Gerber for Fox News News Digital)

  • Police on scene of NYPD car crash
    Image 6 of 6

    Police investigate after an NYPD SUV hit multiple pedestrians in the Bronx. (Peter Gerber for Fox News News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the incident is underway, and the spokesperson didn't reveal the conditions of the individuals who were injured.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.