NYC parents fuming over 'woke' librarian suspended from Twitter for 'hate speech'

Parents at a prestigious New York City private school are fuming after learning of a "woke" librarian who was suspended from Twitter for calling on "White Straight Male Librarianship" to "burn" to the "ground."

Ingrid Conley-Abrams, 43, a librarian at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, posted the controversial tweet in 2015 but was just recently suspended by Twitter for it, New York Post reported .

"Burn White Straight Male Librarianship to the Ground," read the tweet, which Twitter deemed "hate speech."

Some parents at the $59,000-per-year school expressed outrage over the post and questioned the employment of Conley-Abrams at the school.

"How can I feel comfortable sending my white 9-year-old son into her library or classroom?" one mother told the New York Post. "What if my son wants to be a librarian? How safe and nurtured are my kids going to be by this person?

"If a student posted that they want to burn down or shoot up a library they would be expelled," the mother added. "In addition she’s claiming that gender is fake and she [tweeted] that she wants to keep students from matriculating in the Ivy League. Are parents aware this is what they are paying almost $60,000 a year for?"

Another parent said that Conley-Abrams, who has posted online that "gender is fake," was presented by the school as a "gender expert."

"Ingrid was introduced as a ‘gender expert’ on the panel, which was weird enough to begin with but is typical of what’s going down at New York City private schools," the second mother said. "Why is a librarian also a ‘gender expert’? And why is there a panel about talking about gender and sex and pregnancy to 4 and 5-year-olds?"

A third mother said that Abrams-Conley has been "forever pushing" books about gender identity and Critical Race Theory such as Ibrahim Kendi’s "Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Anti-Racism, and You."

"People like Ingrid in the schools are so self-important," the mother said. "They think their way is the only way: ‘This is what I believe and this is what the kids in my classroom are going to believe and that’s the end of it.’ There’s no questioning of it and no debate. It’s terrifying."

Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.