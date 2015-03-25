Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 27, 2015

NYC Memorial Service For Photojournalist Killed in Libya

By | Associated Press
Chris Hondros, award-winning photographer, was killed in Misrata, Libya on April 20, 2011 -- along with fellow photographer Tim Hetherington -- during a battle between rebel fighters and backers of Col. Muammar Gaddafi. Hondros died of devastating brain injuries.

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn church is holding a memorial service for the New York-based photographer killed earlier this month in Libya.

Chris Hondros was working for Getty Images when he was struck by mortar fire in Misrata.
Wednesday's service starts at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Hearts St. Stephens Church.

The 41-year-old photojournalist, who lived in Brooklyn, was engaged to be married this summer.

He died while covering rebels fighting Libyan troops, producing images that are still circulating in the media. Another photojournalist, Tim Hetherington, was killed there the same day, and two others severely injured.

A funeral for Hondros is planned for Saturday in his native North Carolina.