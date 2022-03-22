NYC mayor will lift mask mandate for toddlers if conditions met

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that kids aged two to four will no longer have to wear mask in school if infection rates remain low for two weeks.

"We want to see our babies faces," Adams said at the briefing. "If the risk levels hold masks will become optional for our youngest New Yorkers."

The new rule will go into effect for 2- to 4-year-olds starting April 4 as long as the city doesn't see a spike in infections, the mayor said.

The Big Apple is one of the last states that still has a mask mandate for school children.

The city lifted the school mask requirement for students 5 and older on March 7 but kept it in place for toddlers who are not eligible for vaccines .

The decision follows other states that recently did away with school mask mandates – including California, Oregon and Washington.