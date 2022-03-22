Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

NYC mayor will lift mask mandate for toddlers if conditions met

New York is one of the last states that still has a mask mandate in schools

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that kids aged two to four will no longer have to wear mask in school if infection rates remain low for two weeks.

"We want to see our babies faces," Adams said at the briefing. "If the risk levels hold masks will become optional for our youngest New Yorkers." 

Eric Adams speaks during a Feb. 15, 2022, press conference (YouTube/ New York City)

Eric Adams speaks during a Feb. 15, 2022, press conference (YouTube/ New York City) (YouTube/ New York City)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new rule will go into effect for 2- to 4-year-olds starting April 4 as long as the city doesn't see a spike in infections, the mayor said. 

DESANTIS ASKING STUDENTS TO TAKE OFF MASKS RESULTS IN MEDIA ‘MELTDOWNS’ DESPITE MASKLESS SOTU ADDRESS

The Big Apple is one of the last states that still has a mask mandate for school children.

Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Children and their caregivers arrive for school in New York, Monday, March 7, 2022.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The city lifted the school mask requirement for students 5 and older on March 7 but kept it in place for toddlers who are not eligible for vaccines

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The decision follows other states that recently did away with school mask mandates – including California, Oregon and Washington.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money