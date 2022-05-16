NYC man pistol-whipped repeatedly during broad daylight mugging, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are searching for a robbery suspect after video captured him pistol-whipping another man during a broad daylight mugging on Friday.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in front of 217-17 89th Avenue in Queens, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, was walking home when an unknown man approached him from behind, according to authorities. During a physical struggle, police said the suspect pulled out a firearm.

Video footage shows the struggle between the two men. The suspect is seen striking the victim in the head multiple times with the firearm. The suspect knocks the victim to the ground and continues to hit the victim over the head with the gun.

The suspect stole about $4,200 from the victim’s jacket pocket before fleeing the scene, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for bleeding and lacerations to his head. He was last known to be in stable condition.

While police didn't give a description of the suspect, they released surveillance images of the man they say is wanted in connection to the robbery.

As of March 8, robberies citywide have risen 44.5% year-to-date, with 5,453 reported so far this year compared to 3,773 reports during the same period in 2021, according to public NYPD data.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).