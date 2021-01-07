Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

NYC man who breached US Capitol is son of prominent Brooklyn judge

Mostofsky told the Post he was protesting a "stolen election"

New York Post
close
FBI seek help in identifying rioters at Capitol HillVideo

FBI seek help in identifying rioters at Capitol Hill

The FBI has asked anyone who believes they have information or photos and videos of the Capitol Hill rioting to share it by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).

A New York City man who breached the U.S. Capitol building wearing a bizarre fur costume is the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, according to a report Thursday.

Aaron Mostofsky, who told the Post Wednesday he’d come to protest a "stolen election," was holding a police riot shield as a mob of rioters swarmed the building Wednesday.

CAPITOL PROTESTS SPARKED DEMONSTRATIONS OUTSIDE STATEHOUSES ACROSS US

Mostofsky is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, elected to the court last January, according to Gothamist.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol on Jan. 6, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol on Jan. 6, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Rioters breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Rioters breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday  Aaron Mostofsky told The Post, "We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million.I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shlomo Mostofsky couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

But his sibling, Nachman Mostofsky, told the outlet, "My brother did nothing illegal…He definitely was not part of the riot."

Your Money