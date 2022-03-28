NYPD seek suspect who assaulted 73-year-old man in attempted robbery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 73-year-old New York City man was shoved to the ground from behind in a broad daylight robbery attempt in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The incident began around 10:45 a.m. inside a convenience store on 8th Avenue when the victim purchased lottery tickets, police said. An unidentified male allegedly tried to grab the victim’s wallet out of his hands while he paid for the tickets.

FENDER BENDER RESULTS IN FATAL STABBING OF NYC MAN WHO WASN'T DRIVING CAR: POLICE

The 73-year-old wouldn’t let the suspect take his wallet and quickly left the store, according to authorities.

Police shared surveillance video that shows the victim crossing the street when the suspect approaches him from behind. The unknown male is seen shoving the older man to the ground and kicking him multiple times as bystanders look on.

The suspect again tried to steal the victim’s wallet, but was unsuccessful, police said. He fled on foot to the subway on West 40th Street and 8th Avenue, where he was seen on video jumping a turnstile.

He remained on the loose as of Monday morning.

The 73-year-old man suffered pain, swelling and an abrasion around his left eye and was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue. Police said he was last known to be in stable condition.

As of March 20, citywide robberies rose to 3,351 year-to-date – a 45.6% increase compared to the 2,302 reported robberies during the same period in 2021, according to NYPD statistics.

Felony assaults citywide have also increased 18.3% year-to-date, with police data showing 4,736 incidents reported so far this year compared to 4,003 in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a separate incident, police on Monday said they are searching for a suspect in connection to an unprovoked assault on a 68-year-old man that happened around 10:45 a.m. on March 10 along 8th Avenue near Penn Station.

The unidentified male suspect allegedly walked up to the victim and punched him in the face before fleeing to Penn Station.

The 68-year-old fell to the ground, injuring his head and losing a tooth, according to police. He was treated and Bellevue Hospital and later released.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the suspects or incidents to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).