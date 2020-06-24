NYC gunmen who opened fire on Brooklyn vigil seen in newly released video

New York City police are looking for two suspects captured on surveillance video opening fire during a Monday night vigil in Brooklyn that injured five people.

Surveillance video released by the New York Police Department shows two males wearing hoodies pulling out handguns and firing several rounds around 11 p.m. on Sterling Street near Brooklyn Avenue, the New York Post reported.

The pair fled quickly after the barrage of bullets.

Five people were injured but were all expected to survive. A 24-year-old woman was shot in the left arm, a 29-year-old man was grazed in the head and a 39-year-old woman shot in the back. Another 29-year-old woman was grazed in the head and a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso, according to the newspaper.

The shooting comes amid a surge in gun violence.

An estimated 72 people were wounded in 53 shootings citywide from June 15 through Sunday night, an NYPD spokesperson said Monday. The department saw 14 shooting victims in 12 shootings for the same time period last year, according to data.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.