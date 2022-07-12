NYC gunmen open fire near woman, child in wheelchair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police have released a shocking video in the search for two gunmen seen opening fire and narrowly missing a woman and a child in a wheelchair.

The incident unfolded Monday night in the city’s Brooklyn borough.

The NYPD, citing surveillance footage, said "two unknown individuals both discharged a loaded firearm at an unknown adult male who was sitting on a scooter."

"The gunshots appeared to narrowly miss the male and two other individuals who were present at the location, an adult female and a female child sitting in a wheelchair," police added.

There were no reported injuries and the suspects fled the scene.

"The two males being sought for this incident are described as males with dark complexions and slim builds, both last seen wearing face masks, gray hooded sweatshirts, gray pants and white sneakers," the NYPD said.

Footage released of the incident shows the male target leaping off the scooter as shots are fired.

The woman can also be seen pulling the child in the wheelchair to safety.

