NYC building fire caused by e-bike batteries, devices responsible for several fires in recent weeks

An e-bike battery was determined to be the cause of a building fire in New York City, officials said Monday, making it the latest blaze caused by lithium-ion batteries used to power electric bicycles and scooters.

The New York Fire Department said the battery was charging inside a bicycle store when the blaze started in Queens just before 2 p.m. at a three-story mixed occupancy building.

The blaze extended to the second floor of the structure, the FDNY said.

More than 100 firefighters responded and two sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. The fire was extinguished by 5:10 p.m.

E-bike batteries have been responsible for several fires across the city in recent weeks.

A May 2 fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn was determined to have been caused by lithium-ion batteries from an electric scooter repair business.

In April, e-bike batteries resulted in four fires in a 24-hour period that injured several people, officials said.

The FDNY recommends using only charging cords issued by the manufacturer and disconnect the battery immediately if it overheats and to keep them away from flammable items.