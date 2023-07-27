Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC beachgoers spring into action after hearing teens 'screaming' in water

One Good Samaritan said the teen was 'drowning'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
A teenage swimmer was saved by three Good Samaritans on Thursday at New York City's Coney Island Beach.

One male teenage swimmer was rescued at Coney Island Beach and another male teenage swimmer is still missing, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department. The spokesperson said a 911 call was placed at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that the incident happened near West 22nd Street.

NYC beach

A teenage swimmer was saved by three Good Samaritans on Thursday at New York City's Coney Island Beach. (Peter Gerber)

One of the teenagers who was removed from the water was conscious and alert, and a search is ongoing for the second teenager.

John McLean, one of the men who went into the water to save the teenager, said he was reading a newspaper when he heard screams.

"Kids are in the water drowning. I responded with another gentleman. We got the one child out. The other one was bobbing. We went out after him after we got the one out," McLean said.

Coney Island beach

One male teenage swimmer was rescued at Coney Island Beach and one male teenage swimmer is still missing, according to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department. The spokesperson said that a 911 call was placed at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. (Peter Gerber)

McClean said that when he and the two other men went to rescue the second teen, they lost sight of him.

"We saved one, but I felt like I did half a job today," McClean said.

NYC 22nd street

The spokesperson added that the incident happened near West 22nd Street. (Peter Gerber)

Speaking about the condition of the teenager who they saved, McLean said he was "ready to drown" upon being rescued.

NYC water

Police said that the male teenagers were either drowning or being taken over by the water.  (Peter Gerber)

Fernando Agurto, another person who rescued the teen, said that he didn't consider his own safety when going to rescue the teen.

"I just go," Agurto said.

