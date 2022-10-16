Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Notre Dame professor denies offering abortion help to students following student paper report

Kay reportedly admitted her abortion view 'runs afoul of Church teaching'

By Jon Brown | Fox News
A professor at Notre Dame University is denying a story from an independent student newspaper reporting that she advertised her willingness to help students obtain abortions and contraceptives.

Professor Tamara Kay, a sociology professor at the Keough School of Global Affairs at Notre Dame, had a sign on her office door that said she would provide "information on all healthcare issues and access — confidentially with care and compassion," according to independent student newspaper The Irish Rover.

Kay also reportedly had the letter "J" on her door, which the Rover reported indicates faculty members who will help their students get Plan B, the morning-after pill, and Plan C abortion pills, which induce an abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. She also posted her email not affiliated with the school.

Kay told the student newspaper that her actions were done in her capacity as a private citizen and that the Roman Catholic university had given her permission.

CHRISTIANS SLAM NEWSOM FOR ‘DISGUSTING’ PRO-ABORTION BILLBOARDS QUOTING JESUS: ‘SATANIC’

The University of Notre Dame Campus with Golden Dome, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, and Washington Hall.

After the Rover story broke last week, Kay tweeted: "The note on my door was not about abortion. And the university knows this, but neither they, nor I can comment on what happened to prompt it. I'll say no more about that. But I do, of course, fully support abortion rights and the policy implications of abortion bans are horrific."

"And so the rag that's not part of ND, not a student pub, has no journalistic standards AND the few faculty who are likely manipulating the puppet strings behind the scenes got it ALL wrong & should ALL be ashamed & need to take some time to get that egg off their faces," she added.

Kay has publicly advocated for abortion before, including in an op-ed for Salon last May in the lead-up to the Supreme Court overturning Roe.

"Forced pregnancy and childbirth is violence," she wrote after the looming Supreme Court decision had leaked. She further warned that making abortion rights a state issue could potentially lead to women who have miscarriages and stillbirths being "prosecuted for murder."

"This violence will happen regularly in the U.S. if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade," Kay wrote.

LOS ANGELES PASTOR JOHN MACARTHUR PUBLICLY REBUKES GAVIN NEWSOM FOR ‘DIABOLICAL’ POLICIES, INVOKING JESUS

The University of Notre Dame's Golden Dome on a fall Game Day before a football game.

During a September event at Notre Dame titled "Post-Roe America: Making Intersectional Feminist Sense of Abortion Bans," Kay spent time "debunking some of those myths" about abortion and urged attendees to consider the "disproportionality" of abortion bans. 

Kay argued that abortion bans "disproportionately affect people in minority groups: black, indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQIA, those with few resources, those who are incarcerated, those in the military, those who are on campus, those who are immigrants, those who have disabilities and physical and mental health challenges, including substance use disorder."

POPE DERIDES BIDEN'S ABORTION VIEWS, CATHOLIC SELF-IDENTITY AS ‘INCOHERENCE’

She reportedly admitted to The Irish Rover that her abortion views are not consistent with the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis sits during a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor, at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Pope Francis sits during a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor, at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Remo Casilli/Pool photo via AP)

"For me, abortion is a policy issue," she told the independent outlet. "And yes, my view runs afoul of Church teaching, but in other areas, my positions are perfectly aligned [with the Church]."

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is opposed to abortion, teaching that "formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense" and that anyone who obtains one is worthy of ex-communication.

Neither Kay nor Notre Dame University immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com