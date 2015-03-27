Northern California man charged in freeway shootout pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A Northern California man charged in a shootout with officers on an Oakland freeway has pleaded not guilty.

Byron Williams entered his plea Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court to four counts of attempted murder against a peace officer, three felony counts of being a felon possessing a firearm and one count of possessing ammunition.

The 45-year-old was arrested July 17 after police say he was involved in a 12-minute shootout with officers on Interstate 580.

Police say Williams was planning an attack on the ACLU and another nonprofit group in San Francisco.

Because of two previous bank robbery convictions, he could face life in prison under California's Three Strikes Law if he's convicted.