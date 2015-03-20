North Korea's UN envoy slams US 'hostile policy' for poor relations, human rights record

North Korea's U.N. envoy in Geneva is accusing the United States of pursuing a "hostile policy" to isolate his country as the world body investigates alleged crimes against humanity in the reclusive communist nation.

So Se Pyong says the U.S. has undermined North Korea's reputation and relations on everything from nuclear talks to its human rights record.

His comments to reporters Tuesday came as the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council nears the end of a monthlong session that has focused attention on North Korea's prison camps, torture and other patterns of abuses that an investigative commission says includes crimes against humanity.

He is also warning that the more pressure is exerted on North Korea "the more deliberately it brings the situation on the peninsula to the brink of war."