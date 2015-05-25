North Carolina woman accused of smuggling marijuana into jail in 4-year-old son's pants

A North Carolina woman is accused of smuggling marijuana into a county jail in her 4-year-old son's pants.

The Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/1y5IVlO ) reports that 24-year-old Jenifer Lynn Patterson of Fairmont was charged this week with providing drugs to an inmate.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office says Patterson provided the marijuana to 24-year-old Cody Lambert, who was in jail serving a nearly three-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a gun. Lambert has been charged with being an inmate in possession of marijuana.

Detective Kevin Norris says two children with Patterson when she went to the jail Sunday have been turned over to the Department of Social Services.

It was not clear if Patterson has a lawyer.

