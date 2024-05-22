North Carolina police warn fake Microsoft employees going into people's homes, stealing from computers

Asheville, North Carolina police are warning of a "sophisticated fraud scam" involving suspects posing as Microsoft employees to gain access to victims' personal information from their computers and then steal from them.

"This elaborate scam has already defrauded two residents in our area, resulting in losses of $50,000," the Asheville Police Department said in a Tuesday press release. "The suspects send a ‘Microsoft employee’ to the victim's residence to collect the money in person. This method has made the scam particularly effective, exploiting individuals' trust and vulnerability."

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a dark silver or gray Toyota Highlander, possibly with damage to the front right quarter panel.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these scams to contact local law enforcement "immediately."

"We urge residents to exercise caution and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a representative of Microsoft or any other company," police said.

Police also said it is "crucial" for residents confirm representatives' credentials "through official channels before engaging with them or providing any money."

A spokesperson for Microsoft did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment in time for publication.