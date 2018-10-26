Nor'easter to hit mid-Atlantic, New England this weekend

Parts of the East Coast will see heavy rains and strong winds this weekend as a nor’easter is expected in the overnight hours and beyond.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning to parts of the coast from northern New Jersey to southeastern Massachusetts as “low pressure moving across the Southeast” brings with it “widespread precipitation and windy conditions” along the coast.

The residual weather conditions from Hurricane Willa, which was a Category 5 hurricane over the eastern Pacific before making landfall as a tropical storm, are helping to fuel the nor’easter, which could deliver gusts from 40 to 60 mph, AccuWeather reported , citing senior meteorologist Dave Dombek.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit between early Saturday and Saturday afternoon.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect for parts of upstate New York and northern New England, where there is a possibility rain may change over to snow, according to the NWS.

Severe thunderstorms and coastal flooding will also be a concern throughout the coastal Carolinas.