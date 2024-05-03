NORAD detects, tracks 4 Russian military aircraft near Alaska airspace

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected four Russian aircraft off of Alaska in international airspace on Thursday.

NORAD said in a statement shared with Fox News that the Russian aircraft were operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone and didn’t enter U.S. airspace.

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD said. "This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat."

The statement added, "An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security."

NORAD said it has a "layered defense" of satellites, airborne and ground radar and fighter jets that can "detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions" in such situations.

This week, the Russian government also released a video that claimed to show a strategic Russian bomber flying near Alaska.

Similarly, in February, four Russian aircraft were detected in the Alaska ADIZ and last August.

The latest detection comes after the U.S. passed a comprehensive aid package that included strategic military funding to Ukraine against Russia following its 2022 invasion.