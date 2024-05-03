Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

NORAD detects, tracks 4 Russian military aircraft near Alaska airspace

'This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat,' NORAD says

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Russia strategic bomber skirts international airspace off Alaska, Russian Defense Ministry video appears to show Video

Russia strategic bomber skirts international airspace off Alaska, Russian Defense Ministry video appears to show

NORAD confirmed it detected four Russian military aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Thursday, but the aircraft didn’t enter U.S. airspace.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected four Russian aircraft off of Alaska in international airspace on Thursday.

NORAD said in a statement shared with Fox News that the Russian aircraft were operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone and didn’t enter U.S. airspace. 

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD said. "This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat." 

BASE HOUSING US MILITARY ENTERED BY RUSSIAN TROOPS IN NIGER, DEFENSE OFFICIAL SAYS

Russia bomber

In this U.S. Navy handout, a F/A-18 Hornet strike fighter intercepts one of two Russian Tu-95 Bear long rang bomber aircraft as it approached the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz Feb. 9, 2008, south of Japan. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

The statement added, "An ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security."

Katmai National Park Alaska

NORAD said the aircraft didn't enter U.S. airspace off Alaska.  (Jean-Erick PASQUIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

NORAD said it has a "layered defense" of satellites, airborne and ground radar and fighter jets that can "detect and track aircraft and inform appropriate actions" in such situations. 

KREMLIN SPOX SLAMS FRENCH PRESIDENT, UK FOREIGN SECRETARY, CALLING CRITICISMS OF WAR IN URAINE ‘DANGEROUS’

This week, the Russian government also released a video that claimed to show a strategic Russian bomber flying near Alaska. 

NORAD flight file image

A Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top, is intercepted near the Alaska coastline, March 9, 2020. (North American Aerospace Defense Command via AP / File)

Similarly, in February, four Russian aircraft were detected in the Alaska ADIZ and last August. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest detection comes after the U.S. passed a comprehensive aid package that included strategic military funding to Ukraine against Russia following its 2022 invasion.