Nobel laureate Toni Morrison has died at 88: reports

Nobel laureate author Toni Morrison, known for her best-selling novel "Beloved," has died at the age of 88, reports say.

Sources at her publisher, Knopf, told Vulture.com that the award-winning author died Monday. A friend of hers also confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Morrison, born Chloe Ardelia Wofford in Lorain, Ohio, won the Noble Prize in Litterature in 1993 - becoming the first black woman of any nationality to do do. During her acceptance speech, she spoke about the power storytelling, saying: "We did. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives."

