No verdict at Menendez trial as jury loses a member

The third full day of jury deliberations has ended without a verdict, and the panel of 12 is losing a member.

Jurors had deliberated all day Tuesday and Wednesday. After Thursday concluded, the judge dismissed one member who had told him before the trial that she had a scheduled vacation beginning next week.

The judge named an alternate to take her place, and ordered the panel to start deliberations again on Monday. The trial is recessed Friday.

Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) are accused of a bribery scheme in which Melgen flew Menendez on his private jet and paid for luxury hotels, allegedly in exchange for Menendez lobbying government officials on Melgen's behalf.

Both men say there was no bribery arrangement.