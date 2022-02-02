New Jersey Waste Management employee loses job after allegedly blasting orthodox Jews with snow

A New Jersey Waste Management employee no longer has a job after allegedly posting a video where he appears to use a snowplow truck to blast snow at two Orthodox Jewish people.

Video of the incident posted to social media shows the operator appearing to intentionally lower the snowplow attachment on the truck, sending snow and ice onto the Orthodox Jewish people.

Both the passenger and driver of the vehicle can be heard laughing after the two men were hit with snow and ice.

"This ones [sic] for you JC…," the video caption read.

The video was taken in Lakewood, New Jersey, according to the Facebook post.

After the video went viral on social media, Waste Management issued a statement on Facebook, stating that the video was posted by an off-duty employee and was not using a company vehicle.

The company said that the individual associated with the post is "no longer employed with WM."

"The conduct of this former employee is unacceptable and not in accordance with WM’s code of conduct, commitments and values," Waste Management said.

Waste Management said that company representatives also met with leaders from the Jewish community in New York City and northern New Jersey to discuss the incident.

A spokesperson for the company told Fox News Digital that the company took "swift action" in their response to the incident.

Lakewood Police Department Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith told Fox News Digital that it is investigating the incident.

Lakewood's Mayor, Raymond Coles, told NBC New York that the incident occurred during the nor'easter that swept through portions of the Northeast on Saturday.

Coles also told the news outlet that the individuals hit with snow are pressing charges.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, an education organization that combats antisemitism and supports Israel told Fox News Digital that the incident is an example of anti-Jewish bigotry.

"This is an ugly, aggressive act of anti-Jewish bigotry. We are grateful to Waste Management for taking swift action that sends the right message to companies around the world that behavior like this will never be tolerated," Rothstein said.