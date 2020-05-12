New Jersey parks littered with urine, feces as bathrooms remain closed amid coronavirus lockdown reopening

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A stinky situation is brewing in New Jersey.

Authorities are finding an “inordinate amount of urine and feces being left behind in the parks in water bottles” as their bathrooms remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the state’s police superintendent.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy for that,” Col. Pat Callahan said Monday during New Jersey’s daily press briefing, days after its parks reopened. “The whole idea behind the parks is to give our citizens the ability to go out there and enjoy fresh air and have time outside and that report from the park police was certainly disheartening to say the least.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Our park police, our counties, our state police – we will be on watch for that,” Callahan continued. “We understand that the restrooms and public restrooms are closed, but people should plan accordingly and should not be urinating in bottles and leaving them behind because I think that may lead us to take a different approach moving forward if I could speak for the governor in that regard.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Phil Murphy, following Callahan’s comments, said “You’re not going to get a warning if we catch you leaving something like that behind.

“So folks, please don’t do that,” Murphy said.

New Jersey reopened its state parks and golf courses earlier this month in the first step to ease restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Garden State is the second-hardest hit U.S. state, accounting for more than 140,000 positive coronavirus cases and at least 9,340 deaths. More than 15,600 people in New Jersey have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.