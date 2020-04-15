NJ police break up toy store gathering of more than 50 people flouting social distancing rules, officials say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey police on Monday broke up a gathering of more than 50 people flouting social distancing rules outside a toy store, according to officials.

None of the people gathered outside Toys4U in Lakewood were wearing masks or social distancing while an employee took their orders at the door.

Officials said the parking lot was packed and at least 10 cars were blocking the fire lane in front of the Ocean County store. Only three of the 10 store employees inside were wearing protective masks.

The store and crowd were found to be in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s order last month for residents to stay home and for all non-essential services to shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toys4U’s owner, Yossi Itzkowitz, and the manager, Tzvi Blau, were each charged with violating Murphy’s emergency order, police said.

The incident was one of dozens of summonses New Jersey authorities issued this week for violations of the governor’s emergency order.

In a statement, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal praised the work of police officers who are “working bravely and tirelessly every day to protect us during this health crisis.

“Regrettably, they are being called upon far too often to deal with people violating the emergency orders— or what is more egregious, people using the virus to spread fear or impede officers in their vital work,” Grewal said. “Staying home and maintaining social distance isn’t just the best advice to stay healthy, it’s the law. Make no mistake, we will do everything in our power to keep our residents and officers safe, and that means we won’t hesitate to file charges against violators.”

As of Wednesday, New Jersey has confirmed nearly 69,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 2,800 deaths.