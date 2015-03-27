NJ killer grins as he is sentenced to 40 years

A homeless man who confessed to killing a New Jersey woman during a break-in has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after telling a judge that he'd murder again.

Forty-three-year-old Martey Williams grinned and flashed a thumbs-up sign as Superior Court Judge Kevin Callahan imposed the sentence Tuesday.

Williams pleaded guilty in June to killing 27-year-old Jacqueline Reyes inside her Jersey City apartment and injuring her 9-month-old son. Prosecutors say Williams stabbed Reyes during a December 2009 break-in.

The Jersey Journal reports that his sentencing was postponed last week after the victim's husband lunged at Williams, who was smiling as the man gave a statement.

In court Tuesday, Williams began to read a rambling statement saying he'd kill again. The judge cut him off and gave him the maximum term.

