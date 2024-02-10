Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nigerian bank CEO killed in Mojave Desert helicopter crash in California: 'Irreparable loss'

Herbert Wigwe was considered 'a colossus in Nigeria's financial sector'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of a major Nigerian bank, was one of the six people killed in a Friday night helicopter crash in California's Mojave Desert, authorities say.

The death of Wigwe, who led Access Bank Group, was confirmed by Nigerian officials on social media, including World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, was also killed in the crash. Nigerian politician Godwin Obaseki reported that Wigwe's wife and son were among the decedents as well. 

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. local time Friday near Nipton, California, which is not far from the California-Nevada border. 

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe speaking with microphone in hand

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe speaks onstage at Global Citizen Live, Lagos on Sept. 18, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria. (Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen/File)

The helicopter left Palm Springs Airport at around 8:45 p.m. and was on its way to Boulder City, Nevada, which is near Las Vegas. At the time of the crash, rainy and snowy weather was reported in the area.

Multiple American agencies are investigating the crash, including San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the NTSB and the FAA.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate," the FAA said to Fox News Digital. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe standing on red carpet

Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe attends Global Citizen Live, Lagos on Sept. 18, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria. (Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen/File)

In a statement, Obaseki, who is Governor of the Edo State, said that he is "extremely shocked and devastated" over Wigwe's death on X Saturday.

"The tragic incident is painful and heart-wrenching, and we pray for God's abiding comfort in this profoundly difficult time," Obaseki wrote. 

"Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria's financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial services," he added. "I commiserate with the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Holding, the Nigeria Stock Exchange, friends and associates, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

Mojave Desert at dusk

Dusk settles in over the Mojave Desert, about 10 miles north of Nipton, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/File)

Fox News Digital reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and Access Bank Group, but has not heard back.

