NH state rep. apologizes after striking ducks with car at Nashua hotel; police investigating

A New Hampshire state representative has apologized for driving into a group of ducks outside a Nashua hotel last week.

Rep. David Campbell, of Nashua, tells local media that he accidentally ran over the ducks on Dec. 23 outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

A witness called police to say he was feeding the ducks some crackers when Campbell drove by, hitting the ducks and killing some.

Campbell left the scene before police arrived and later was questioned. He says he reported the encounter to the state Fish and Game Department.

Police are investigating.

The Nashua Telegraph (http://bit.ly/1aldKrI ) reports that drivers are only required to report hitting domestic dogs. Drivers, however, can be cited for intentionally running down wildlife. It would be considered an illegal taking of the animal.