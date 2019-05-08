Newborn girl found alive in Florida trash bin after cries are heard

A newborn girl in Florida has been found alive inside a trash bin, according to multiple reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people walking at an apartment complex near Boca Raton heard crying coming from the bin and found the baby Wednesday morning, WSVN reported.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the baby girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was expected to survive.

“She’s alive, which is great,” Nick Silverio, founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We just want to make sure everybody knows this doesn’t ever, ever have to happen.”

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked.

The child is then placed up for adoption.

“It’s horrifying that somebody would do something like that. That would be my grandchild. I don’t know what possesses people to do anything like that. That’s horrible,” Paula Scorpio, who lives nearby, told WSVN. “I can’t imagine a woman being that desperate. I would think, bring the baby to a church.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.