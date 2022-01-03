Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

New York woman arrested for injecting teen with COVID vaccine: report

Laura Russo facing charges, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Study: Omicron less deadly than earlier variants Video

Study: Omicron less deadly than earlier variants

Dr. Anne Rimoin discusses where we are in the pandemic and what we can expect going forward on 'Fox News Live.'

A New York woman is facing charges after allegedly injecting a 17-year-old with a coronavirus vaccine without his parents’ permission. 

The alleged incident involving Laura Russo, 54, happened on New Year’s Eve inside her home in Sea Cliff, Nassau County Police told the New York Post

Russo has since been charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21. 

A New York woman is facing charges after allegedly injecting a 17-year-old with a coronavirus vaccine without his parents' permission.

A New York woman is facing charges after allegedly injecting a 17-year-old with a coronavirus vaccine without his parents' permission. (iStock)

HOW WILL COVID-19 PANDEMIC END? OMICRON CLOUDS FORECASTS FOR ENDGAME 

Detectives say Russo gave the teenage boy an injection of what is believed to be a coronavirus vaccine, according to WABC

Police reportedly were notified after the teen left Russo’s home and later told his mother what allegedly happened. 

Omicron surge, new vaccine mandates pose evolving challenges for businesses: NYC restaurant owner Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The relationship between Russo and the boy was not immediately clear, but police say she is not a medical worker and was not administered to give vaccines, the New York Post reports. 

Fox News has reached out to Nassau County Police for comment. 

Your Money