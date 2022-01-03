New York woman arrested for injecting teen with COVID vaccine: report

A New York woman is facing charges after allegedly injecting a 17-year-old with a coronavirus vaccine without his parents’ permission.

The alleged incident involving Laura Russo, 54, happened on New Year’s Eve inside her home in Sea Cliff, Nassau County Police told the New York Post.

Russo has since been charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21.

Detectives say Russo gave the teenage boy an injection of what is believed to be a coronavirus vaccine, according to WABC.

Police reportedly were notified after the teen left Russo’s home and later told his mother what allegedly happened.

The relationship between Russo and the boy was not immediately clear, but police say she is not a medical worker and was not administered to give vaccines, the New York Post reports.

