New York officer who saved woman from burning home rescues dog trapped in frozen lake: ‘He’s done it again’

A New York police officer who was honored for saving an elderly woman from a burning home is now receiving praise for pulling a trapped dog out of a frozen lake.

Officer Jon Smith of the Lewiston Police Department – just north of Niagara Falls – was seen on bodycam footage running out onto Bond Lake Wednesday "after a dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped in the water about 50 yards from shore," according to his department.

"Well folks he’s done it again. After just receiving a department award for pulling a woman from a burning house, this time it was a 4-legged friend," the Lewiston Police Department said. "Without hesitation he removed his equipment and went in after him, bringing him safely back to land and reuniting him with his owner."

DETROIT POLICE RESCUE PUPPIES TRAPPED IN ABANDONED HOME’S MATTRESS SPRING

Police later said they received a letter from the dog’s owner commending Smith for his actions.

"She is a 10-month-old Lab and usually stays close by... but instinct kicked in when a flock of geese landed in the middle of the lake," the owner wrote, noting that the animal "fell in where the ice ended and the water began."

"Although she is a strong swimmer, there was zero chance of her getting back out onto the ice and she began to panic and tire quickly," the owner continued, mentioning how they called 911 because they recently had back surgery.

"This was no close to shore rescue… she was far from shore. He was able to get close enough to grab 75 lb Kona and pull her to safety," the owner said. "Kona and I and everybody that loves her are extremely grateful for his selflessness and courage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In October, Smith helped save an elderly woman from a burning home in Lewiston, according to WGRZ.

"I tried to make entry into the home through the front door, which I was unable to do. So I came around, and at that point she had made her way into the living room, and we were able to get a window open, and we were able to pull her out of the window safely," Smith told the station.