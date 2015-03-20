New York police in helicopter rescue injured hiker from cliff near Hudson River in New Jersey

Members of the New York Police Department have used a helicopter to rescue a hiker with a broken ankle from a cliff near the Hudson River in New Jersey.

Police say the injured woman was found stranded on a cliff about 200 feet from the ground in Alpine, New Jersey, about 15 miles northwest of Manhattan. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Members of the NYPD Aviation Unit flew a helicopter alongside the steep cliff and hovered about 50 feet above the woman while an officer was lowered to her. She was placed in a rescue basket and taken to Nyack Hospital, where she is in stable condition with a broken left ankle.

Seven members of the Aviation Unit participated in the rescue.