Sharks
Published

New York, Massachusetts beaches see sharks over Memorial Day weekend

The first white shark of the season was seen on Nantucket shores

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Sharks were spotted in East Coast waters on Memorial Day Weekend. 

A video shared by a commercial fisherman and posted to Twitter by New York's Jones Beach Lifeguard Corp. showed a shark thrashing around on the shoreline of a Long Island beach.

"A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge," the account said on Monday. 

"The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the time they arrived, the shark was able to swim away," the lifeguards added. 

The lifeguards said the shark was believed to be a 10-foot-long mako shark, without a pectoral fin. 

This comes just a day after the Nantucket Current shared a Twitter video of a great white shark eating a seal on Sunday off the beach from Nantucket's Great Point Lighthouse.

Onlookers to the attack can be heard screaming as the shark made its move close to shore.

Boston.com reported that the incident was the first official white shark sighting of the season.

"If you're heading to the beach, make sure to be Shark Smart and follow safety guidelines," the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a nonprofit located in Chatham, tweeted in response to the video. 

The conservancy encouraged people to report white shark sightings to the app Sharktivity.

OCEARCH is a global nonprofit that also tracks sharks around the globe. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.